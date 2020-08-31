One person was hospitalized early Sunday for injuries following a shooting reported outside a bar in Johnstown’s 8th Ward, Cambria County 911 officials said.
Johnstown police said the incident occurred along Hunt Street outside Big Shot Bob’s House of Wings at approximately 1:43 a.m.
Multiple shots were fired, Sgt. Daniel Price said.
Before it was over, at least five of them traveled through one of the restaurant’s second-floor windows before striking interior walls and a door frame.
It was a “traumatizing” moment, bartender Allison Sliko said.
“One minute people were outside yelling – and then all of a sudden it was like ‘pop, pop pop, pop, pop,’ ” said Sliko, of Johnstown, while sweeping fragments of glass up from the floor Sunday afternoon.
Sliko said she was behind the bar taking final “last call” orders when the sound of gunfire erupted.
People gasped. Beer glasses fell to the floor, she said.
Sliko said she dropped down, too, ducking behind the wood-grain bar to use it as a shield.
Within seconds, panicking customers joined her.
Chris Morris, the restaurant’s cook, said he ran from the kitchen to the front door to lock it.
“There were people in here with us ... hiding,” he said.
He estimated there may have been another 10 or more outside when the shooting started.
The Johnstown man said he wasn’t sure how many people fired weapons.
Sliko said she dialed 911 to report the shooting. Around that time, a patron who glanced out one of the front windows reported seeing a man on the ground with an unknown injury.
Soon, medics arrived to tend to the man, she said.
On Sunday, traces of blood still stained the blacktop approximately 12 feet from the bar’s front door.
“It was ... scary,” Sliko said, she said, wondering if the man will survive. “But it was so hard to tell what was going on. One second, the parking lots were almost packed outside. After it happened, people were taking off everywhere.”
Cambria’s 911 department received at least seven calls from people at or near the scene, a supervisor said.
It was not known if any other injuries occurred.
The injured male’s condition was not available Sunday.
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, as policy, does not provide information on patient conditions.
No suspect was in custody Sunday, but Price said detectives were continuing their investigation.
No other details were available, Price said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.