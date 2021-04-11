One person was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical center following a crash late Saturday on Route 22, Cambria County 911 officials said.
The crash was reported as an entrapment at 11:10 p.m. on the highway's westbound side near the Munster Township line, 911 officials reported in a release to media.
No other injuries were reported.
Keystone Regional Fire, Cambria Alliance EMS and Cambria Township police responded.
