One person was treated overnight for injuries following a shooting reported at a bar in Johnstown's 8th Ward, Cambria County 911 officials said.
Johnstown police said the incident occurred at approximately 1:43 a.m. on the property of Big Shot Bob's – in the 1100 block of Hunt Street – one of several bars and restaurants in the neighborhood.
Multiple shots were fired, Sgt. Daniel Price said.
No suspect was in custody Sunday, but Price said detectives were continuing their investigation.
No other details were available, Price said.
Cambria's 911 department received at least seven calls from people at or near the scene, a supervisor said.
It was not known if any other injuries occurred.
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, as policy, does not provide information on patient conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.