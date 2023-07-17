JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – One person was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Monday after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Johnstown, Cambria County 911 officials said.
The accident was reported at 4:18 p.m. at Lincoln and Walnut streets.
The extent of the pedestrian's injuries was not available.
Johnstown Fire Department was dispatched to the scene. Fire department officials did not have additional details on the incident Monday.
