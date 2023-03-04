JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – State police in Ebensburg confirmed they were investigating a crash on the 2100 block of Bedford Street in Stonycreek Township.
No additional details were immediately available Saturday, state police said.
According to a Cambria County 911 supervisor, responders were sent to the scene at 3:34 p.m. for a vehicle that rolled over an embankment. One person was transported to Memorial Medical Center with unknown injuries, the supervisor said.
