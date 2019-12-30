One person was taken into custody following a brief vehicle pursuit through the South Fork area, Cambria County 911 officials said.
The chase began in the borough after a vehicle was spotted striking a curb and weaving in its travel lane at 4:08 p.m., a 911 supervisor said.
After the vehicle fled, South Fork and Croyle Township police pursued it before one individual was taken into custody a little more than 10 minutes later, the supervisor said.
No injuries were reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.