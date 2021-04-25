Windber fire officials were sent to Railroad Street on Sunday to rescue an individual trapped inside a vehicle following a one-vehicle crash.
The accident was reported at 8:53 a.m. on the 200 block of Railroad Street.
A Somerset County 911 supervisor said one person was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center from the scene by Northern EMS.
The crash was one of several reported Sunday in Somerset County.
New Centerville Fire Department was sent to a crash near the Family Dollar Store in the borough at 12:33 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
Berlin Fire and Berlin Ambulance, as well as state police in Somerset, were all sent to a vehicle crash on the 1100 block of the Mason Dixon Highway at 6:19 p.m.
People involved in the one-vehicle crash declined treatment, a Somerset County 911 supervisor said.
