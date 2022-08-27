One person was transported to Memorial Medical Center early Saturday following a crash after midnight along Route 219.
The incident occurred on the northbound side of the highway at the Davidsville exit, Somerset County 911 officials said.
Jerome and Conemaugh Township fire departments were dispatched, as well as Conemaugh Township EMS and Conemaugh Township Police, a 911 supervisor said.
No other injuries were reported.
