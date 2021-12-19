JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Fire crews from seven departments were able to prevent an apartment fire on Goucher Street from spreading Sunday, but one tenant was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for care.
Upper Yoder Township Assistant Fire Chief Dan Conway said one person was inside the apartment when the fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. The individual was able to escape the blaze, but required treatment.
Conway had no information on the extent of the occupant’s injuries.
Firefighters from seven stations, including Upper Yoder Township, West Hills Regional and Southmont responded, as well as Johnstown, Richland Township, Windber and Conemaugh Township.
Despite heavy fire inside the upper-floor apartment, fire crews were able to knock down the fire with an interior attack, Conway said.
The response required firefighters to detour traffic around several blocks of Goucher Street between the road’s 500 block and Old Hickory Lane.
As of 6:20 p.m., crews were still cleaning up at the scene and the road was still closed.
Conway said the cause of the fire was not yet determined.
