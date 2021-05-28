In 1946, the area in northern Italy where I was born was rebuilding from World War II damage.
Work for my father was not readily available in the farm area where we lived, Mombercelli.
My parents and I lived with my grandmother and my aunt in my grandmother’s house on a small vineyard.
When I was 4 years of age, my parents and I moved to a farm outside of Torino, and we lived there as tenant farmers.
Torino was a large city with a population of about 300,000, with many high-rise buildings, booming industry, shops. Torino was a very vibrant city, situated about 20 miles south of the Italian Alps. Even though we lived about a mile from the city limits, the area still had a big city feeling, and the Alps were in our view.
I remember that my Uncle Anton, from America, would stop by Torino yearly to see us as he and his wife went on their European trip, from January to April. When they left, my uncle would give my father a $100 bill, a huge amount for someone that made about $25 a month.
At that time, Italians thought that money grew on trees in this America.
My uncle had been in the U.S. since he was 17, and had done very well for himself. He owned five restaurants. At the time, I did not know anything about the restaurant locations within the U.S.
When I was 8, at the end of his visit with us, my uncle asked my father about relocating the family to America and working in one of his restaurants.
My father’s three other brothers were already there working for him.
It took about two years to obtain all the required papers, vaccinations, green cards and passports. Finally, Sept. 24, 1956, (I was 10), we left Torino for Malpensa airport in Milan, with only four suitcases holding all our belongings. None of us spoke English. We knew nothing of the country or location within that we would be relocating to, just the hope of a better and less difficult life.
The flight was long, 18 hours with four stops. We landed at Idlewild airport, New York, now JFK. My Uncle Anton was there waiting for us. People were everywhere, speaking this foreign language and I didn’t understand a word.
My uncle drove up to the sidewalk in a long automobile, something I had never seen.
It was bright yellow with what appeared to be wood on each of the four doors. It was huge with an extremely large interior. And, man, a radio, too.
Eventually, we arrived in Frederick, Maryland. Not too small a town, but definitely not the size of Torino. Is this where we would live? No. This town was a stopping place to see one of my uncle’s restaurants.
We drove about two hours, and around 8 p.m., we arrived in Cumberland. We stopped at the Fort Cumberland Hotel, another of my uncle’s restaurants in the hotel building. Cumberland appeared to be even smaller than Hagerstown. I asked my parents if this is where we would live, but they didn’t know. As it turned out, the answer was no. After dinner, we piled into the long yellow automobile again. Back on the road.
Approximately 30 minutes later, we arrived in Frostburg.
It was dark by this time, but I could see a considerable number of buildings and lights, a main street with shops, and what I would later learn was the Palace Theatre. I could become accustomed to living here, but no, not that lucky!
Back in the yellow automobile again, we drove out of town and up a hill. There were hardly any more buildings along the road, there were very few lights and we were always driving uphill. It was dark, and I couldn’t see any of the surrounding area. Suddenly, on my left, out of the darkness, appeared a tall building surrounded by bright lights and three neon signs.
Near the building stood a large, illuminated painting of a native warrior holding a tomahawk and wearing feathers.
There were no cars in the parking area, as it was so late.
We made a left turn and pulled to the back of the building.
This was Big Savage Inn, a restaurant/hotel owned by my uncle, three miles west of Frostburg on top of Big Savage Mountain. We were told that finally we had arrived at our destination, and this is where we would live.
Yipes! In the distance, I saw a small patch of lights from the town of Frostburg.
All else was total darkness.
