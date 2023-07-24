BEDFORD – A Cherry Tree man has died in a crash on Interstate 99 early Monday, Bedford County Coroner Russell “Rusty” Styer said.
Styer said Kevin Kutzler, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred just north of I-99’s Route 56 exit to Cessna and Johnstown. Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash but state police were still working Monday to determine the cause, Styer said.
The crash temporarily closed a section of the interstate. But travel lanes reopened before 10 a.m. An autopsy for Kutzler is scheduled for Tuesday, the coroner said.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @TDDavidHurst.
