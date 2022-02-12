One person is dead following a motor vehicle crash on Route 22 in the Cresson area, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said.
The crash occurred late Friday near Route 22's Munster exit, he said.
The accident was reported as an entrapment at 10:46 p.m. on the westbound lanes of the highway, Cambria County 911 officials reported.
Cresson, Lilly, Cambria Alliance and Ebensburg EMS all were dispatched to the scene.
Lees said the individual's identity was being withheld pending family notification.
An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday to determine the cause of death, Lees said.
