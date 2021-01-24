One person was found dead inside a Shade Township home that was gutted by flames late Saturday, state police said.
The fire was first reported at 10:30 p.m on the 1100 block of Old Forbes Road, according to Somerset County 911 officials.
The Somerset County Coroner's Office was working to identify the individual killed in the blaze and state police said a fire marshal was assisting to determine the cause of the blaze.
The home was described as a total loss.
Stoystown Volunteer Fire Company battled the fire with assistance from Friedens, Hooversville, Central City and Shanksville, state police said.
Boswell EMS also responded.
