An Indiana County man on Wednesday afternoon died in a one-car crash in northern Cambria County, state police said.
Delbert M. Duck, 56, of Arcadia, was driving north on Route 219 in Susquehanna Township when his 2008 Dodge Avenger traveled off the right side of the road and struck some shrubs, according to a crash report issued from the Ebensburg state police barracks.
The crash was reported at 12:38 p.m. just south of Route 219’s intersection with Main Street near the unincorporated community of Emeigh, which is located about three miles north of Northern Cambria. Route 219 is known as Shawna Road in the area of the crash.
Duck, who was alone in the car and not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees.
“There was minimal damage to the vehicle,” Lees said. “He was not ejected from the vehicle.”
An autopsy is scheduled Thursday at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
“More details will be released after the autopsy,” Lees said.
Hope Fire Company of Northern Cambria, Veterans Memorial Ambulance Service, the Cambria County Coroner’s Office and Scott’s Towing responded.
