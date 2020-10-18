Two people face homicide charges, accused of killing a Pittsburgh man found alongside Oakland Avenue in Indiana Borough early Saturday.
State police said they are seeking to identify two more people accused of conspiring in the killing.
According to investigators, four people agreed to buy marijuana from Jaedyn Wright, 20, and after they met with the man, gunfire erupted. Wright was struck in the upper body.
Police were able to obtain surveillance video in the area from an Oakland Avenue apartment building, Indiana Borough Police wrote in a release to media.
It enabled police to identify Isaiah Moore, 20, and Isabella Edmonds, 17, and both now face charges.
A warrant for Moore's arrest remains active. Edmonds was taken into custody on Oakland Avenue and is accused of homicide as an adult, as well as counts of robbery, and conspiracy charges, according to Indiana police.
Efforts are ongoing to identify the remaining two men in the video, police said.
Wright received a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was pronounced dead at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman said.
