Johnstown-based accounting firm Ondick-McGlynn Accounting and Tax Practice has merged its practice into that of another local accounting firm, Barnes Saly & Co., which has locations in Ferndale and Somerset.
The merger was effective Jan. 1, according to a press release issued Tuesday by Barnes Saly & Co. Ondick-McGlynn’s offices at 119 Walnut St., Johnstown, were closed, and its operation was moved to Barnes Saly & Co.’s main office at 637 Ferndale Ave.
Robert Ondick and Patrick McGlynn “will remain actively involved in servicing the needs of their clients during this transition,” Barnes Saly & Co. said in Tuesday’s press release.
