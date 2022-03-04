WINDBER – For its 2022 season, Arcadia Theater in Windber is presenting a schedule of performances that organizers say will keep patrons rocking and rolling all year long.
“We really listen to a lot of what people say to us on what shows they would like to see and shows they’ve seen in the past that they would like for us to bring back,” said Jerry Ledney, executive director of the theater.
“We also have a programming committee that reviews shows, so when choosing the season, it’s a combo of ideas that we work on.”
He said the season features a variety of music, including classic rock, pop, oldies, doo-wop and holiday tunes.
“A lot of those shows were booked two years ago and we had to postpone them because of COVID-19,” Ledney said.
“We’re able to bring them back now, and they’ve been extremely great to work with and glad to be coming to the theater. We’re also eager to welcome people back, and they’re ready to come back.”
All shows will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The season will kick off with Fleetwood Mac Mania on March 26.
Each veteran player in the band brings a spirit to re-create with incredible accuracy the look and feel of Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks. The harmonies, instrumentation and onstage chemistry have impressed audiences from coast to coast.
The group has earned the reputation of being the most authentic-sounding Fleetwood Mac tribute band in North America.
“This is a new show for us,” Ledney said.
“We’ve had Fleetwood Mac shows before, but this is a different band. This is going to be an exciting show, and if you’re a Fleetwood Mac fan, you’ll hear all the songs you know and then some.”
Tickets are $35, $37 and $39.
“Face to Face” – Billy Joel and Elton John Tribute will be presented April 23.
Jeff Scott has been performing the music of Elton John for more than 20 years and Jeff Brewer is a world-class Billy Joel tribute artist who has entertained audiences in the United States and Canada.
The performance is a re-creation of the world tour, featuring the greatest hits of both artists.
“This is the first time for them here at the Arcadia,” Ledney said.
Tickets are $35, $37 and $39.
“Hotel California” – A Salute to the Eagles will bring its show to the theater May 13.
The band faithfully and accurately reproduces the sound of the Eagles, re-creating a classic sound that transcends the boundaries of rock, rhythm and blues and country.
Authorized by the Eagles, the show delivers a modern, action-packed and fully produced performance, Ledney said.
“This is one of the biggest shows we do at the theater,” he said.
Tickets are $44, $48 and $52.
“Let’s Hang On” – Music of Frankie Valli will bring its vocal harmonies to the theater on June 25.
The group is the nation’s most popular Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons show and features a full-blown stage production complete with that Four Seasons sound, crisp -horeography and a four- to seven-piece live band.
The show also pays tribute to the Broadway show “Jersey Boys.”
“This is a favorite show, and it has been at least three or four years since they’ve been back,” Ledney said.
Tickets are $36, $40 and $44.
The theater will be all shook up when Rick Alviti presents his Elvis Presley tribute on July 30.
Alviti has performed all over the country and in many parts of the world, from the Wynn Resort in Las Vegas and Turning Stone Casino in New York to state fairs, corporate events and private parties. He also performed in Malaysia for the prime minister.
The tribute is high-energy and full of audience interaction.
“Elvis has always been extremely popular at the Arcadia,” Ledney said. “He performs all the different ages of Elvis, from younger to the older, and does the costume changes.”
Tickets are $32, $36 and $40.
“Simply Queen” Live Tribute will rock the theater on Aug. 13.
The group performs the iconic songs that made Queen one of the most legendary rock bands of all time and faithfully re-creates the grand scope of Queen’s live shows, both musically and visually, with attention to detail, capturing the amazing live Queen experience that filled stadiums around the world.
The band has headlined festival, theater and arena shows in the U.S. and Canada.
“This is a new show for us, and it has appeal to people of all ages,” Ledney said.
Tickets are $32, $36 and $40.
The rock sound of “Hollywood Nights” – A Bob Seger Experience will be heard on Sept. 17.
The New Jersey-based band has set out to re-create everything about Seger and his music, right down to the smallest detail.
With a rock-solid history of giving it their all at every performance and unwavering dedication to the do-it-yourself work ethic, the band has helped define the landscape of today’s top tribute acts, Ledney said.
Tickets are $38, $40 and $42.
“Rave On!” – Music of Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly will be presented Oct. 8.
The three-piece band from New Jersey, which was formed in 2009, focuses on early rock ‘n’ roll music that paved the way for the genre and influenced The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen.
Audiences will hear classic hits such as “Pretty Woman,” “That’ll Be the Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “Crying,” “Only the Lonely” and “Not Fade Away.”
“You can’t believe the music that three people on stage can put out,” Ledney said.
Tickets are $22, $26 and $30.
“I Got You Babe” – Sonny & Cher Tribute Show will be presented Oct. 22.
This high-energy variety show will visually captivate audiences with elaborate costume changes, classic TV commercials and special guest performances by Tom Jones, Elton John and Rod Stewart tribute acts.
The show presents sketch comedy and a sing-along to all the classic hits, including “I Got You Babe,” “Baby Don’t Go” and “All I Ever Need Is You.”
“This is a lot like the TV show that was in the ‘70s,” Ledney said.
“Tickets are $35, $37 and $39.
The holiday season will be ushered in when Ornament – The Music of Trans Siberian Orchestra performs on Nov. 12.
The 11-piece rock orchestra specializes as a tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and offers a full musical production, complete with a sound system and a light show.
Using traditional holiday carols and songs set to rock, blues and gospel music, the show tells a moving tale, helping to inspire all who hear it throughout the holiday season.
“This is as close to the real Trans-Siberian Orchestra as you can get on a stage our size,” Ledney said. “The talent is first-class.”
Tickets are $32, $36 and $40.
The season will conclude Dec. 8 with “Solitary Man” – Neil Diamond Tribute.
Will Chalmers has been performing his tribute to Neil Diamond for eight years.
Chalmers’ natural resemblance to Diamond and his replication of Diamond’s singing voice, combined with his stage presence has been captivating audiences wherever he goes.
Tickets are $38, $40 and $42.
Gift certificates are available for all shows.
Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
To order tickets, call 814-467-9070 or visit www.arcadiawindber.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.