Social media has become a part of everyday life and has made staying in touch incredibly easy. Everything you could possibly need is always only a few searches and clicks away.
For teens and young adults, social media goes further than just direct-messaging an old friend to stay in touch, or showing your friends what you’ve been up to lately.
“Likes,” comments, shares, views and even follower numbers are constant concentration points. If you only have 50 followers, you’re unpopular. If you only get 100 likes, you’re not good enough. If you don’t get more than 30 comments, you’re a loser.
But, if you get thousands of likes, hundreds of comments, or even a dozen shares, you are popular. You’re good enough. You fit in.
These are the standards that society created and that teens and young adults tend to believe. Some people’s whole mood depends upon how many likes their latest post gets – an unhealthy cycle that’s hard to break, experts say.
According to a University of Pittsburgh School of the Health Sciences study of more than 1,000 students ages 18-30 (Science Daily 2018): “Negative experiences on social media carry more weight than positive interactions.”
Specifically, the study says, these negative experiences can lead to depression.
Students at Greater Johnstown High School discussed their social media experiences.
Image, post popularity
Brooke Hart, a sophomore, said: “I consider myself decently well known; I have a good amount of friends, and I am very nice and outgoing. However, when I go on social media and see these other people, especially girls, I start comparing myself to them. Nine times out of 10, I find myself thinking ‘I’m not good enough.’ ”
This goes hand in hand with how well your posts do, students said. Though a person may be extremely confident one minute, social media activity and models can instantly change that mood and make you feel negative about your self-worth.
“I’ve always struggled with body and self-image, but when I go on social media, it definitely amplifies things,” Hart said.
Though the intent of the people posting selfies or pictures may simply be because they feel comfortable being themselves, the negative energy social media carries with it 24/7 often tends to just make people self-conscious.
No matter what, there will always be this loophole; it doesn’t matter how positive you are and how much you love and value yourself, comparisons will happen.
“You may compare yourself to someone walking down the street,” Hart said, “but on social media, likes and views also come into play, putting the focus on how well a post did, along with how the person posting looks in it.”
Pulpit for bullies
Bullying and hate are also spread across all social media platforms.
Sometimes hate is more prevalent on social platforms because people have the ability to hide behind a screen and even anonymously attack a person.
“The majority of the time,” Hart said, “it’s really draining.”
Hart also advocates for mental health well-being.
“There is also a lot of positivity on social media nowadays, specifically to try to promote body image,” she said, “but there will always be that one post that tears you down over something that really doesn’t even matter.”
