As an increasing number of students begin to get more involved in politics, patterns become evident.
Several students offered their views of the race for president between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.
All three students interviewed expressed that the two candidates are not ideal options.
“At this point, it feels as if we are picking the lesser of the two evils,” said Dylan Craft, 18, of Westmont Hilltop High School.
Craft added: “Neither are adequate candidates, but President Trump is particularly not suited for the position.
He (Trump) has failed to fulfill his infamous slogan to ‘Make America Great Again.’ ”
Craft said he is inclined to become further involved in politics, as this is the first year that he is eligible to legally vote.
Despite this, he said he can not help but feel disappointed due to the options he has.
Alexis Milliner, 16, of Greater Johnstown High School, agreed.
Milliner, concerned with racial issues, is unsure that either of the presidential candidates is equipped to respond to important concerns.
“As African Americans make up 13.4% of the population of the United States, the next president should be able to handle the injustices this group of people faces,” Milliner said.
“I do not think either Biden or Trump is capable of doing such things, as both candidates have said questionable things in the past and the present.”
Milliner said she would not feel confident enough in the candidates to vote for either of them.
Joseph Hines, 17, of Greater Johnstown High School expressed that the candidate who stands for the LGBTQ+ community is the candidate who would have his vote.
“I am a part of the LGBTQ+ community and I do not like how my rights are being questioned under the Trump administration,” Hines said, then added: “Biden is for the LGBTQ+ community; he would have my vote.”
