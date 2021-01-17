Living in western Pennsylvania means that hockey is ingrained into your way of life.
Every season, we see hockey games at every level and talk about how the Pittsburgh Penguins are doing. Many would claim to know everything about the sport, but there is a type of hockey that many people are missing out on completely.
Sled hockey, known as “Sledge hockey” in other countries, is an adapted version of ice hockey for those with physical disabilities. A player sits in a sled that rests on two skate blades. Two shortened hockey sticks with spikes on the bottoms are used to carry and shoot the puck and propel players across the ice.
Sled hockey follows the same rules as stand-up hockey.
Sled hockey was first created in the 1960s at a rehabilitation center in Stockholm, Sweden, by a group of players who wanted to continue playing hockey after being injured.
The sport caught on around the world, becoming an official event at the 1994 Paralympics in Lillehammer, Norway.
Sled hockey may sound like a specialized and rare sport, but there is a team in Johnstown.
The Johnstown Sitting Bulls Sled Hockey team was founded in 2008. Today, the team has players from all over Cambria, Blair and Indiana counties, and hosts practices at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in Johnstown and Galactic Ice in Altoona.
The Sitting Bulls have both a novice and intermediate team. The novice team is for kids and those at the beginner level. The novice team was a two-year champion in both the Spida Invitational Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, and Penguins Sled Face-Off in Pittsburgh. The intermediate team is for adults and those at an advanced level of play. The intermediate team has earned first- and second-place titles at the National Disabled Hockey Festival.
The Sitting Bulls accept players regardless of age, with members spanning 6 to 57 years old. The player must simply have a disability that prevents him or her from playing stand-up hockey.
Amazing journeys
Ethan Buchkovich is a player on the Johnstown Sitting Bulls and has been playing for 13 years. He first decided to play sled hockey when he and his friend, Nick Booth, saw a sled hockey exhibition at a Johnstown Chiefs game.
Together with a few other local families, they started the Johnstown Sitting Bulls.
Buchkovich said playing sled hockey has given him “a lot of practice in a team-building environment ... and really good connections with other people with disabilities. ... To have that outlet where other people understand what it’s like to be disabled and you can talk to them about anything,”
Within hockey, Buchkovich said his biggest accomplishment was when he was selected for the 2014 and 2015 sled hockey development camp in Buffalo, which only selects 50 players from around the country.
Pittsburgh native Dan McCoy first started sled hockey with the Mighty Penguins in 1998.
He said: “A neighbor who was a Shriner mentioned that a program in Erie, Pa., was bringing a sport down to Pittsburgh called sled hockey.”
McCoy has played for teams such as the Under-20 Development team and the USA National Team. With the USA National Team, he won a silver and two gold medals at the world championships and a gold medal at the 2014 Paralympics in Sochi, Russia.
He said his greatest memory was “having the gold medal put around my neck, hearing the national anthem and seeing my friends and family in the crowd.”
McCoy said that moment made him realize everything he had gone through to achieve his dream and how blessed he was to have the support system he has.
Sled hockey enabled McCoy to coach for the Mighty Penguins and to be a certified personal trainer for all abilities.
“I would like to tell others to check out sled hockey or any adaptive sport,” he said, “see the amazing ability of the athletes and if possible, try out the sport.”
Sledding onward
Buchkovich hopes to see “more countries catch up to team USA’s level of skill.” He said everyone expects Team USA and Canada to meet in the gold medal match.
McCoy said: “As long as athletes are seen for their abilities and not patronized for their disabilities and seen as weaker (than abled-bodied people).”
It would be great to see more women go to the Paralympics for sled hockey worldwide.
According to the Paralympic Games’ website, there have only been two women who have gone to the Paralympics for sled hockey despite the team actually gaining an advantage by having a woman on their roster.
Brit Mjaasund Oejen in 1994 and Lena Schroeder in 2018 played for Norway’s Paralympic team.
Western Pennsylvanians have established a proud legacy in the sport of hockey on all levels from youth teams to professional levels.
Sled hockey needs to be acknowledged for its place in that legacy for both its wins and for providing a competitive and exciting sport to a group of people that are normally overlooked.
Locally, the Johnstown Sitting Bulls said they welcome community support – from financial backing to cheering fans.
Hockey is a close knit community across all levels. The Sitting Bulls sent their prayers and positive thoughts to Ella Angus, team captain for Conemaugh Valley High School hockey team, for a speedy recovery from a recent accident.
