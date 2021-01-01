Graduation is quickly approaching for seniors in high school, and it can be both an exciting and terrifying time. One of the most pressing concerns for many high school seniors is preparing to get into college.
Greater Johnstown High School senior Noelle Smith has been preparing a lot longer than just her senior year, though.
Although some high school seniors struggle with deciding what they want to pursue after graduation, Smith says this process was easy for her because she has always been decisive in what she wants to do in her career.
“I always wanted to pursue a career in medicine, whether it was to become an anesthesiologist, a pediatrician or a trauma surgeon,” she explains. “I have always been fascinated by the anatomy of the body and mind, so I figured I would pursue something I had a passion for.”
She committed to becoming a trauma surgeon.
Smith took this aspiration and found a university that is the best fit. She applied to her dream school, the University of Pittsburgh, which is highly accredited for its medical programs.
She recently found out that she has been accepted and will attend in the fall as a biochemistry major.
Smith credits her peers for preparing her for the journey to college. Her friends often helped explain some of the processes, such as how to apply to college and what to put on an application.
“This was especially helpful,” she said, “since my parents never went to college.”
Smith said the path to this achievement started during her freshman year. She had pursued the most rigorous programs available to her, allowing her to prepare for the challenges of college-level work.
“I have taken advantage of the associate’s degree in high school program that Greater Johnstown High School has to offer,” she said.
“I started this program in ninth grade, and it has provided me with a head start for when I get to a university.”
She has participated in college classes in real time at Penn Highlands Community College, practicing and growing the skills needed to be successful at the post-secondary level.
This saves her time, too.
Smith has acquired almost 60 college credits over the course of her four years in high school. She will enter college as a sophomore with more than 50 of her credits transferring to her major at Pitt.
This also saves her money.
Considering Pitt’s cost of $947 per credit, Smith has already saved about $47,000.
In May 2021, she will be awarded her associate’s degree in liberal arts and sciences, before she even graduates from high school.
“I am confident that Greater Johnstown High School and the Penn Highlands associate’s program courses have definitely helped me on an educational level to prepare for a medical pursuit at Pittsburgh,” she said.
