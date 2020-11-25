Robbie Tauber says the fire service is what he eats, breathes and sleeps – and all for good reason.
Tauber, a Westmont Hilltop High School junior, is a volunteer with the West Hills Regional Fire Department.
Last fall, his father, Robert Tauber Sr., was named the fire chief for the West Hills department in Westmont.
He took over in December.
During his career, Tauber Sr. worked his way up the ranks as fire lieutenant, truck lieutenant and deputy chief.
Now, Robbie is following in his father’s footsteps.
“It’s in your blood,” Tauber Sr. said. “It’s something that’s going to stay with you.”
Robbie’s environment growing up was the fire service. After long days of teaching and training newly recruited adult volunteers, the elder Tauber would come home and teach his son the rules of fire safety and show him what he had taught the older recruits earlier that day.
Of his father’s more interactive lessons, Robbie recalled many times when they would practice “rappelling” down the basement stairs, trying out some of the “safer” equipment, learning the rules of fire safety, and many lessons in fire science.
While Robbie will be graduating from school next year, he realizes a lot of teenagers struggle with exploring what kind of careers they might want to pursue.
Volunteers make up 67% of the workforce in townships across the United States.
Without their help and selflessness, communities across the nation would suffer greatly.
As a junior firefighter, Robbie’s dedication in the service comes at a time when recruiting and retaining young people in the fire service has been a harder task than in the past.
However, this hasn’t stopped Robbie from going through almost 500 hours of training and getting seven other boys his age to join.
‘You’re still learning’
It should come as no surprise that working at a restaurant and making sandwiches requires a completely different mindset than driving at high speeds then racing into a burning building.
But the skillset of a firefighter isn’t going to be the polar opposite either.
“Joining a department means you take on new experiences and learn on your feet – it’s a constant learning process,” Robbie said.
“You have to be willing to learn new things and have an open mind. Everyone starts from square one.”
Robbie said that there are several qualities of a first responder: be able to communicate with others, stay organized, listen, problem-solve, be patient and adaptable.
“If you don’t know what to do in a situation, ask – because if you don’t, injury and miscommunication will be the result,” Robbie said.
“If you do something wrong, own up to it. It’s important to remember that you are still a teenager, you’re still learning. Our senior instructors are there to guide you along the way.”
As to the more physical skills, like working with machines and handling equipment, you learn along the way.
As a firefighter, training is not something you acquire all at once.
Although training for first responders usually covers the basics such as CPR and first aid, Robbie said it depends on what the station needs or requires.
Before you join and begin to take part in training, he suggests to new volunteers to think about how much you want to be involved.
“A firefighter has a lot of jobs to do,” Robbie said.
“In order to understand all of those moving parts, your training will be critical.”
Robbie explained that each section of his training was different and that each class teaches volunteers how to handle the different parts of an emergency from varying angles.
Class hours range from four to 50 hours with topics such as safety procedures and equipment training.
“I continue to take classes about how to handle a fire in different scenarios,” Robbie said.
“This kind of training is more hands-on as we go to a specialized facility with simulated fires.
“Other times, it is as simple as sitting in a classroom and watching videos, demonstrations – and taking notes.”
Robbie manages to balance his education and firefighting, but he says his education comes first.
“I know that if I want to be successful in what I do in my future, that it all comes back to the decisions I choose to make now,” Robbie explained.
“Things like being able to buy my own car, making important decisions, and continuing on my career path require that I continue to educate myself and work hard.”
Robbie can be on call for most of the day, so he has to be ready to go at any moment.
“I make sure my schoolwork is done, even if it means that I’m up at 10 or 11 at night finishing assignments,” he said. “Firefighting is my sport. I don’t participate in football or basketball. ... I’m always trying to improve my fire department skills and schooling at the same time. One can’t happen without the other.”
‘At a moment’s notice’
Robbie is eager to be able to do everything that his instructors are able to do. Since he is not yet 18, the junior firefighter is not permitted to participate in any firefighting or rescue activities because of safety concerns and the law.
“Right now, I’m able to help set up the equipment,” he said. “My fellow junior firefighters and I can only observe from there.
“I take mental notes of what the senior volunteers are doing, that way when I am able to take on a more active role, I know to learn from their mistakes and possibly even have more efficient ways to assess and handle situations.”
Robbie shared that putting a plan into action and being able to witness the emergency response is his favorite part of the job.
When called to the line of duty, Robbie knows that it’s time to put a game plan together and that it all depends on what the station has been called to do.
“It’s the station that gets the first alert and the station then passes along the alert to all of the active volunteers,” Robbie said.
“Sometimes, members are at their job and are permitted to leave work during agreed hours with their employers respond to an emergency.
“At other times, a group is already at the station and ready to go at a moment’s notice.”
Robbie gets alerts on a special phone app that many fire stations use to communicate with one another. It won’t matter if his phone is on silent, there will still be an alert.
From there, Robbie and his dad, not infrequently, will get into their car, no matter where they are, and drive straight to the emergency where they will arrive to help direct traffic and handle any other hazards while other volunteers begin to take on a more direct emergency.
But for the most part, Robbie will usually be at the station to get more information and get ready to assist with the emergency.
Robbie said that when he gets a call, he “reflects on what he has learned in training and tries to find the mindset he will need in order to complete the tasks he needs to carry out as a junior firefighter.”
He thinks about what potential hazards could be in the way of getting to the emergency. That way he knows what tools and equipment he should grab once on the scene.
‘Follow in my footsteps’
As both the leader of a fire station and a parent, Tauber Sr. is aware of the inherent danger a person takes on being a firefighter.
“I think that it’s outstanding that (Robbie) shows an interest in the fire service and that he has chosen to follow in my footsteps,” said the elder Tauber.
“But as a parent, I know that as he progresses in his career, it becomes more dangerous.
“There is always that risk vs. benefit that if you are going to risk a lot to save a lot, injuries happen, which is something to be aware of when entering the force.”
Chief Tauber said that like his son, he was 14 when he first joined the fire service.
Both he and Robbie said that being able to help people in their community during their biggest moments of need has become a transformative part of their lives and that connection they share with the rest of the fire crew in Westmont is something that you can’t find in a lot of places.
“You can find these bonds in athletics and with colleagues, but when your life and others’ are on the line, a new dimension to that bond takes place,” Tauber Sr. said.
“Some of the strongest friendships I have been through the fire service.”
Robbie agreed.
“Going through and having seen and met with people at their worst only makes me want to do more with the service when I am older,” he said.
“Being a part of the fire service is a unique experience and it’s available to anyone out there,” Robbie said.
As junior leader, Robbie works alongside other volunteers his age and they make up the next generation of first responders.
“If anyone has an interest, they are more than welcome to visit their local fire station, get a tour, see the equipment,” Robbie said, “and if you are interested, then come and join in this career as I have. Come find out what it’s all about.”
Sophia Tuinstra is a junior at Westmont Hilltop Senior High School, a member of The Tribune-Democrat’s Reader Advisory Committee and student leader of the On Point young writers project.
