Cambria County Ombudsman will hold informational meetings at 11 a.m. Friday at Hoss’s, 441 Theatre Drive, Richland Township, and 1:30 p.m. at Hoss’s, 4343 Admiral Peary Highway, Ebensburg.
Long-term care Ombudsman are advocates trained to support and empower the residents of nursing homes, personal care homes and assisted living facilities. Ombudsman investigate and resolve complaints, work to empower residents and help ensure that resident’s rights are respected.
Ombudsman also provide education to residents, families, facility staff and the community.
Volunteer Ombudsman receive comprehensive training and are reimbursed for gas mileage.
For more information or to make a reservation, call 814-534-2576 or email geshelman@co.cambria.pa.us.
