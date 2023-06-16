PITTSBURGH, Pa. – An attorney with experience prosecuting white-collar, public corruption and national security crimes has been sworn into office as the Western District of Pennsylvania’s top federal prosecutor.
Eric Olshan, who joined the U.S. Attorneys Office in 2017, takes over the role for a district that includes Johnstown, Pittsburgh, Altoona and Erie.
Before that, he worked for the Department of Justice.
“I have spent my entire career litigating on behalf of the United States,” he said. “l look forward to working with the dedicated attorneys and staff in our office, as well as our trusted partners in federal, state and local law enforcement to pursue our shared goal of securing justice and protecting communities throughout our district.”
Olshan replaces Troy Rivetti, another longtime federal prosecutor, who served as an acting U.S. attorney while a search was underway this spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.