Windber Area Visioning Experience will hold its Oldies Record Hop from 6 to 10 p.m. April 30 at Windber Community Building, 1605 Graham Ave., Windber.
Refreshments will be available. Cost is $7 per person.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
