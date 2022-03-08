Windber Area Visioning Experience will hold its Oldies Record Hop from 6 to 10 p.m. April 30 at Windber Community Building, 1605 Graham Ave., Windber.

Refreshments will be available. Cost is $7 per person.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you