Olde Bedford Brewing Co. has been in business only three years, but has produced award-winning brews each year.
Its latest score came Friday from the third annual Pennsylvania Farm Show Beer Competition.
The brewing company earned second- and third-place honors in the barrel-aged category with its Spring House Saison Vermouth Barrel Aged brew (second place) and its Bedford Butcher Brew (third place).
Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced the winners Friday. This year, 22 craft brews from breweries in 10 Pennsylvania counties were judged.
“After a year riddled with challenge, we were thrilled to see Pennsylvania breweries thirsty for competition as we launched the third annual farm show beer competition,” said Redding.
“These craft brewers demonstrate passion, creativity, innovation and drive. It’s these qualities that have led Pennsylvania to lead the nation in volume of craft beer production.”
Olde Bedford Brewery, 109 Railroad St., is owned by David and Mary Heller.
Heller said he and his wife are especially proud of their Bloody Butcher Brew because it is a collaboration of five Pennsylvania businesses, including their own.
“We brewed it with ingredients from Dancing Star Farms in Imler, Wigle Whiskey in Pittsburgh and CNC Malting Company in Butler – and we make it for Bedford Springs Resort,” he said.
According to 2019 data from the Brewers Association, the economic impact of the craft beer industry in Pennsylvania is $6.3 billion, up from $5.7 billion the previous year. Pennsylvania ranks second in the nation for barrels of craft beer produced at 3.6 million barrels and ranks fifth in the nation for number of craft breweries.
