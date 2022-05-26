EBENSBURG, Pa. – Workers have started removing roughly four miles of an old rail line between Ebensburg and Loretto to make room for a possible extension of the Ghost Town Trail.
“We’re hoping that this is a springboard toward development of the trail,” said Cliff Kitner, Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority executive director.
Work along the disused Cambria & Indiana Railroad right-of-way began on May 9 and could take six to eight weeks to complete.
Workers from Cresson Steel/Jennmar are using specialized equipment to pull the rails from the ties and to drag the metal to places along the path where the spikes can be removed from the plates.
Paul Calandra, Cresson Steel vice president, said there are some complications with the work, such as small trees growing in the former rail bed and tight quarters in rock cuts where machines can’t be used.
“The equipment has made it a bit easier, but we still have a lot of labor to put into it,” he said.
Crews are using one machine to remove the trees and another to lift the old tracks, which will be recycled by the company.
Cresson Steel has decades of prior experience with this sort of project and was awarded the work through a request for proposal and bidding process.
Once the project is completed, what will be left is a flat path that can be used for biking and hiking prior to trail development.
Kitner said the CCCRA has worked for five or six years to acquire the unused line through a railbanking agreement and that was achieved earlier this year.
Railbanking is when organizations such as county recreation authorities are made stewards of unused railroad property. They’re then responsible for maintenance of the land and can use it in the interim for trails. However, if the railroad company ever wanted to build a line there in the future, it could install tracks again.
Looking to the future, Kitner said the organization will start searching for grants to put crushed limestone down and continue the Ghost Town Trail, effectively connecting Indiana University of Pennsylvania in Indiana and St. Francis University in Loretto.
This trail will lead from the Ghost Town Trail’s main stem in Ebensburg to Loretto, and the existing Hoodlebug Trail extension already connects the Ghost Town Trail to IUP.
“It’s important for us to continue these developments,” Kitner said.
