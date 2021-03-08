After high school, Robin Carosi needed a job.
After her first attempt didn’t work out, she was hired Dec. 3, 1979, by the Cambria County Association for the Blind and Handicapped, 211 Central Ave., in Johnstown.
With assistance, supervision and opportunity to work at her own pace, she learned hundreds of operations on different products sold throughout the state and around the world.
All women and their diversities were celebrated Monday on International Women’s Day. It acknowledged their achievements – socially, politically, culturally and economically.
Carosi had three sisters working for a local shoe factory. She followed in their footsteps and got hired.
In the job, she had to trim shoes. With a daily quota to meet, the factory became demanding.
“I was rushed,” Carosi said.
The employer knew of her mild intellectual development issues. But a few weeks later, she was let go for not “being able to keep up,” Carosi said.
‘Proud to help’
Carosi, 61, and a resident of Old Conemaugh Borough, remains employed with CCABH. She sews safety items for the mining industry.
“Robin sews reflective streamers,” said CCABH administrator, Stephanie Smith.
Reflective streamers are identifiable markers that are color-coded. They are used to help miners identify safe travels – such as “DOOR” and “EXIT.”
“In a day, Robin can produce 300 streamers,” Smith said.
“I am proud to help keep mine workers safe,” Carosi said.
‘Earn a paycheck’
According to respectability.org, only 34.6% of working-age women with disabilities (3.5 million) are employed in the U.S. compared to 82.5% of working-age women without disabilities.
With one in four American adults having a disability, 37% of those who are working-age are employed, despite polls showing that most of them want to work. This leads to approximately 22.6% of women with disabilities living in poverty compared to 14.7% of women without disabilities.
Carosi said she is also proud to be a dog mom (of rescue dogs). She enjoys holiday needlepoint and “I have a boyfriend,” she said.
Carosi is aware of her intellectual disability. When asked, Are disabled women valuable in the work force? She said, “Yes, they just need help.”
At CCABH, she said, “It’s a nice place to work and earn a paycheck.”
