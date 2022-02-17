Leaking oil is spilling into Quemahoning Creek near Acosta, despite more than a week's worth of efforts to find its source, officials said Thursday.
Somerset County emergency management officials said they plan to install a portable "underflow" dam along the creek on Friday while continuing their efforts on the ground to find the origin.
"We received a call Feb. 9 from Acosta's fire chief that fuel oil appeared to be in the creek," Emergency Management Director Joel Landis said.
After contacting the state Department of Environmental Protection, emergency management officials coordinated with the fire departments in Acosta and neighboring communities on a response, he said. Absorbent pillow devices, sometimes called "pigs" or "booms," were placed in the creek to soak up the leak.
Firefighters have have been knocking on doors as they try to find the leak's source, and a "mass notification" text alert was sent out to residents on Acosta's Fifth and Sixth streets near the creek, advising them to check their oil tanks, Landis said.
But the leak hasn't stopped.
Somerset Conservation District Manager Len Lichvar said he followed the sight and smell of oil downstream for more than a mile from Acosta.
"It's disconcerting," said Lichvar, noting that the creek is stocked with trout annually.
The creek winds its way more than eight miles northeast from the Acosta area through Boswell before reaching the Quemahoning Reservoir. Cambria Somerset Authority Chairman Jim Greco said that he's concerned the leak will continue into the reservoir.
"The booms don't seem to be getting it – maybe 50%," Greco said. "How bad is it, I don't know, but the rain we're getting isn't going to help."
Greco said he's also concerned that the Cambria Somerset Authority wasn't told about the leak sooner. Authority officials found out about the leak indirectly on Thursday through another agency that was contacted by the Department of Environmental Protection, according to Greco, who said he didn't understand why Somerset County emergency management officials didn't reach out last week.
Landis said that the reservoir hasn't been at risk and that efforts were made to contact the authority Thursday as a "proactive step."
Leaks like this one are common, he said, but the problem has escalated because the source still hasn't been found and sudden "rain and thaw" is making it more challenging to contain.
The portable dam, being hauled in from Blair County, is intended to address that concern Friday. As designed, the tarp-like system allows water to flow through it, but traps the pollutant – in this case, oil – on top of the water, enabling absorbent pads to soak it up.
"Absorbing that oil," Landis said, "is the only way we can get rid of it."
That, and stopping the leak, he said.
Acosta Fire Chief Don Bumbarger said his department has narrowed down the leak's source to a section of 5th Street toward the south end of town.
There are two homes with underground fuel tanks that have not yet been checked – and Bumbarger said the department is trying to reach the property owners to check them.
"We're doing all we can," he said.
Landis urged people in the area near 5th and 6th streets to check their fuel tanks for leaks.
"Hopefully, someone will see this and can help us," he said.
