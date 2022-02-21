ACOSTA, Pa. – A temporary dam was in place Monday to stop leaking oil from flowing down Quemahoning Creek, while local, state and federal officials worked to trace the source of the leak.
Somerset County Emergency Management Director Joel Landis said Somerset Borough was providing a waterproof “micro-camera” to feed into an underground line that has been spilling oil for almost two weeks. Green dye was added to Jenner Township’s stormwater collection system to help officials determine the correct line to run their camera into, he added.
At the site of the leak in Jenner Township, a response team that included Landis and crews from Jenner Township, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was working alongside a two-stage system to trap the leaking oil.
Pillow-like pads designed to absorb oil were stretched out near the outflow pipe to soak up the worst of the pollution.
Downstream, Somerset County Hazardous Material Response Team and Acosta Fire Department personnel installed the temporary dam over the weekend to catch any oil that makes it past the initial containment area.
Made of a heavy-duty tarpaulin-like material, Bellwood-based HalenHardy’s “instant dam” is designed to collect oils that float on water while allowing the water itself to pass downstream, said Donny Beaver, the company’s founder.
An original founder of Tipton-based industrial absorbents company New Pig Corp., Beaver has spent much of his career deploying new materials to contain heavy-duty spills, dating back to the notorious Exxon Valdez accident in 1989.
Smaller spills such as this one are far more common, Beaver said. They’re the kind of emergency that his company’s dam is meant for – it’s designed to allow small teams of responders to unroll it over a low-flow creek.
“Small spills account for about 70% of all oil spills,” said Beaver, who was working as a contractor for the EPA to support the clean-up effort. “You have to contain it at the source. If you let it go, even small oil leaks can cause problems. What you don’t want is ducks and other birds getting into it downstream.”
With the leak contained to a small area, efforts to locate its source continued over the past few days. Landis said an excavator was used outside one home uphill from the creek, but its questionable tank did not turn out to be the source.
With labor and resource hours adding up and the oil still flowing, Landis acquired a state-authorized disaster declaration Monday, which will allow Jenner Township officials to expedite the cleanup and, perhaps, to reimburse responders for expenses, he said.
Landis was hopeful the camera will allow crews to quickly find the source.
He cautioned that the green dye added to the local stormwater system might also cause Quemahoning Creek to have a temporary greenish color. The dye is nontoxic, he added, and it won’t last.
EPA on-scene coordinator Kevin Clark, whose territory includes western Pennsylvania, said it can often be difficult to track down the source of a pollutant coming from an underground line.
His office was contacted because the EPA can quickly provide equipment and other specialized support that might be more troublesome to acquire at the county or municipal level, he said.
He and Somerset Conservation District Manager Len Lichvar credited local officials for containing the leak.
“This is a great stream for fish – and we want to keep it that way,” said Clark. “If (the leak) would go left untreated, it could potentially cause a lot of harm to wildlife or fish downstream over time.”
Lichvar’s conservation district often stocks trout downstream in the creek, and he stopped by Monday to see how cleanup efforts were progressing. He said he was glad that the dam was in place and that the EPA had taken an interest.
“With their resources ... it gives me hope that a solution will be found to stop this leak,” Lichvar said.
