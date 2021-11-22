BEDFORD - An Ohio woman died Sunday in a one-vehicle crash in Harrison Township in Bedford County, authorities said.

Marcia J. Coffman, 58, of Coshocton, was driving a 2005 Buick Lacrosse at eastbound on Allegheny Road at 1:33 p.m. when she failed to negotiate a curve, state police in Bedford said.

The vehicle spun counterclockwise and crossed over into the westbound lane, troopers said.

The vehicle then traveled off the road and struck a tree, troopers said.

 

