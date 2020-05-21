An Ohio man who was shot by state troopers on April 27 in Bedford has died, state police from Troop G in Hollidaysburg reported Thursday.
James R. Best, 45, of Canal Fulton, Ohio, was pronounced dead Wednesday at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown. An autopsy was to be conducted Thursday; results were not immediately available.
Best was shot at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Pitt Street by two troopers who were dispatched there in response to a reported domestic incident. The troopers reported that they “discharged their duty weapons” after Best “brandished a knife and failed to obey commands,” according to a report issued soon after the shooting by state police in Bedford.
