A Columbus, Ohio, man was jailed Tuesday, accused of assaulting a woman and breaking her nose during a domestic flareup, authorities said.
Johnstown police charged Leandre Drveon Dixon, 34, who is listed in court documents as being homeless, with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
According to a complaint affidavit, police said a dispute broke out at 1:53 a.m. in the 300 block of Ebensburg Road.
Dixon allegedly assaulted a woman, breaking her nose and leaving her with a three-inch laceration on her forehead. The woman said Dixon accused her of having him followed.
The woman's son chased Dixon down the street before police arrived.
Police later located Dixon a few blocks away near Prospect Street and William Penn Avenue, the affidavit said.
West End EMS was called to transport the woman to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Dixon was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $30,000 bond.
