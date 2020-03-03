An Ohio man was arrested late Saturday night after he led Somerset Borough police and state troopers on a vehicle chase that ended in a crash, police said Tuesday.
Shaun Deandre Hall, 42, of Wooster, Ohio, was driving on North Center Street at around 11:35 p.m. Saturday when a Somerset Borough officer noticed that the lightbulb above his vehicle’s license plate was out, according to an incident report issued Tuesday.
When the officer turned his lights and siren on, Hall “increased speed in an attempt to flee,” according to the incident report. Somerset Borough officers chased him out of the borough and into Somerset Township, where state troopers joined the pursuit. The chase lasted 10 to 12 minutes before Hall crashed his vehicle into the front yard of a house on Byers Road, according to police.
After the crash, Hall got out of his vehicle and fled on foot until officers caught up to him and arrested him, according to the incident report. He allegedly “offered resistance to the apprehending officers” and appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance; he underwent chemical testing at UPMC Somerset.
Hall allegedly falsely identified himself after he was apprehended, but officers established his true identity by taking his fingerprints. After they identified him, they found that a warrant for his arrest had been issued in Medina County, Ohio, for failure to appear on drug charges, according to the incident report.
Hall was arraigned on Monday by District Judge Kenneth W. Johnson, of Somerset. He faces 23 charges, including counts of aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, criminal mischief and false identification to law enforcement authorities, court records indicate.
Hall is being held at Somerset County Jail on $100,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:20 a.m. Tuesday before Johnson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.