WINDBER – Snowmobile and all-terrain vehicle riders got the green light to ride on Ogle Township roads and side streets – a move becoming common throughout part of northern Somerset County.
Ogle Township Supervisors approved the law 3-0 during Monday’s meeting, making it legal for “recreational vehicles” to use township roads, providing they obey safety regulations and vehicle laws.
Township officials advertised the proposal last month.
“We’ve heard from quite a few people about this and none of it has been negative,” Township Chairman Harvey Weyandt Jr. said. “We’ll give it a try and see how it goes.”
The nearby communities of Indian Lake, Stonycreek Township and Shade Township approved similar ordinances over the past year.
Members of the Scag Burners Snowmobile Club spearheaded the move, vying to open up a wide, scenic rural corridor where ATVs or snowmobiles could recreate across the region – much like the trail network drawing a line of tourists to Clinton and Potter counties.
Ogle Township is already home to a series of popular snowmobile trails at Babcock State Park.
Coal Tubin’ founder and Cambria County Airport Manager Chad Gontkovic attended Monday’s meeting and applauded township officials for taking the proactive step.
“This is exactly the kind of idea this area needs,” Gontkovic said, adding that he’d love to see a trail corridor extend from Rock Run Recreation Area near Patton into Somerset County. “This is the kind of opportunity people want ... and it can bring people to our area.”
A handful of township residents also attended the meeting, and none expressed opposition.
Township resident Ed Blackburn said he supported the idea.
ATV riders are already traveling “mountain roads” from Central City to Dunlo – particularly on weekends, he said. If they’re going to ride safely, why not encourage it, Blackburn added.
Weyandt said only time will tell if the idea will have an economic impact. But after talking to Shade Township officials last month, he’s optimistic the new township law will encourage ATV and snowmobile riders “already using our roads” to slow down.
Now, rather than speeding through neighborhoods to avoid getting caught, they’ll simply have to obey standard vehicular laws, he said.
Riders must have a Pennsylvania drivers license, ride a state-registered vehicle and stay within Ogle Township’s 25 mph speed limit – “just like any other motorist,” Weyandt said.
ATVS and snowmobiles must also have head lamps, tail lamps and “stock mufflers in good working order” to control noise, the ordinance adds.
State roads that cross through Ogle Township, including Route 56, remain closed to ATV and snowmobile traffic.
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources signage will likely be added to identify dual-use roads.
Weyandt said local riding habits will likely determine the new law’s fate.
“If it causes problems, we can always go back and change it,” he said.
