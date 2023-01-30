JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A 92-year-old woman was found dead in the remains of her home in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, after it was destroyed on Friday night by fire, officials said.
Tests were pending on Monday to confirm that the victim of the fire was Mary Bowser, who was pronounced dead at 3:04 a.m. Saturday at the scene in the 3400 block of Somerset Pike, Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank said.
According to Conemaugh Township fire Chief Brian Shoff, fire had spread throughout the wood-frame home by the time that crews arrived at the scene Friday evening. He said the home was likely a total loss.
The origin of the fire remained undetermined on Monday, but the fire was not viewed as suspicious, Shoff said.
Conemaugh Township, Jerome, Scalp Level-Paint, Riverside, Upper Yoder Township and West Hills Regional firefighters responded to the blaze, along with tanker units from Boswell, Hooversville, Stoystown, Jennerstown, Sipesville and Acosta.
