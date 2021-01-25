Investigators plan to use dental records – and perhaps DNA – to confirm the identity of a man found dead inside a home destroyed by fire over the weekend.
“Because of the severity of the fire, it’s going to take more testing than we normally would (conduct),” Somerset County Deputy Coroner Cullen Swank said Monday.
And because of that, it will likely take a week to 10 days to confirm the man’s identity, he added.
Establishing the official cause and manner of death will also take time, he added.
Stoystown Fire Company and four assisting stations spent more than five hours at the scene late Saturday into early Sunday after arriving to find the Old Forbes Road home fully engulfed in flames, fire Chief Dave Johnson said.
The male was found in the home’s first floor after the fire was knocked down, he said.
Only the home’s concrete foundation and brick chimney, wooden access ramp and rubble remained visible on the property Sunday – hours after crews cleared the scene.
A fire marshal was assisting in the investigation to determine where the fire started and what caused it, but an effort to reach the trooper for comment Monday was unsuccessful.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @tddavidhurst.
