Two men from western Pennsylvania were charged on Tuesday with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., federal officials said.
U.S. Attorney Scott Brady, of the Western District of Pennsylvania, issued a statement Tuesday identifying the men as Matthew Perna, of Sharon, Mercer County, and Jorden Mink, of Oakdale, Allegheny County, an outlying suburb of Pittsburgh.
“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is working closely with the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia to identify those residents of western Pennsylvania who violated federal law in our nation’s Capitol on January 6,” Brady said in the statement.
“The charges announced today against Jorden Mink and Matthew Perna are the result of this collaboration. Together with our federal, state and local partners, we will ensure that our community is safe from those who would incite or commit further violent acts. Such criminal activity will be met with swift justice.”
Perna and Mink made their initial appearances in court by videoconference Tuesday afternoon. The prosecutions will be conducted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
A spokesperson for Brady’s office stated that Mink has been charged with unlawful entry on restricted building or grounds while using or carrying a deadly or dangerous weapon; unlawful injury to property on Capitol grounds; violent entry, disorderly conduct, physical violence on capital grounds; destruction of government property valued at over $1,000; theft of government property; and aiding and abetting.
Perna was charged with disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, the spokesperson stated.
