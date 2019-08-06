Efforts to identify a body discovered this week in Scalp Level remained ongoing Tuesday.
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said an autopsy on the individual had to be delayed until Wednesday when it was expected he’ll be consulting with a forensic pathologist about any results.
Lees is working to positively identify the body and determine the cause and manner of death.
The body was discovered Monday evening in a wooded area near Richland Avenue, which runs through the Scalp Level neighborhood of Mine 40.
Local responders were searching for a missing local woman, Wendy Wright, at the time.
Efforts to identify the body found in Scalp Level have been complicated by the fact that it is in the advanced stages of decomposition, Lees has said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.