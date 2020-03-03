A town meeting to present information on the upcoming U.S. Census will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 11 at Cambria Heights Elementary School, 138 E. Campbell St., Carrolltown.
Local officials and a representative of the Census Bureau will provide information about the importance of the census and options to be counted. For the first time, census forms may be submitted online.
More information is available at Census.gov.
