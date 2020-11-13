PennDOT and Federal Railroad Administration officials will hold virtual meetings on Monday and Tuesday at which rail stakeholders and members of the public are invited to provide input on the draft Pennsylvania State Rail Plan.
The purpose of the plan, PennDOT officials said in a press release announcing the meetings, is to “identify a clear vision for the future of rail transportation, set goals and objectives for achieving that vision, and document and evaluate passenger and freight rail needs over the course of the next 25 years to guide investments” in Pennsylvania.
The meetings will be held online from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday and from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Those interested in participating can register online at www.planthekeystone.com/Pages/PA-State-Rail-Plan.aspx.
A copy of the 338-page draft rail plan also can be found at that website. Those interested in submitting comments on the plan by Dec. 2 can do so at www.pastaterailplan.com.
The Pennsylvania State Rail Plan is updated every four years to meet Federal Railroad Administration requirements.
The current draft was created over the past year with input from rail stakeholders, PennDOT officials said.
