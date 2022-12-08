EBENSBURG, Pa. – Officials are working to find a new purpose for a historic Cambria County bridge that was demolished last year and is set to be replaced.
The Cambria County commissioners on Thursday approved a memorandum of agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office regarding the Red Mill Bridge replacement project.
Chris Allison, executive director of the Cambria County Planning Commission, said that the agreement states that the bridge will be stored and marketed for reuse for a period of up to 10 years.
He explained that everything was done to try to find a viable new user for the historic bridge, such as a trail group. The former site of the bridge lies within 20 yards of the C&I Extension of the popular Ghost Town Trail.
The county-owned Red Mill Bridge, also known as Cambria County Bridge No. 1, was demolished last year after it was determined to be a safety risk. It had carried one-lane Red Mill Road over the North Branch of Blacklick Creek in Blacklick Township, about two miles southwest of Belsano.
It had been closed to traffic since 2009 and was categorized by state highway officials as “structurally deficient.”
The closure essentially turned Red Mill Road, which had connected U.S. Route 422 west of Belsano to Route 271 north of Twin Rocks, into a pair of long dead ends.
According to Allison, he expects the permitting process for construction of the Red Mill Bridge’s replacement to be completed in time for the project to be put out for bid by March, with construction expected to start in June and to be completed by fall 2023.
The bridge is the last county-owned bridge deemed structurally deficient to be repaired or replaced with money from Act 89 of 2013, which allowed Pennsylvania counties to implement a $5 fee on each vehicle registration in the county.
