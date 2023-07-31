JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A second person has died of injuries sustained in a house fire on Wednesday in Westmont Borough, officials said on Monday.
Vindemiatrix “Vindy” Kohan, 14, had been receiving medical treatment at an Allegheny County hospital for nearly a week.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Kohan’s death on Monday, with the cause of death listed as “smoke inhalation injury due to structure fire.” The death has been ruled accidental.
Kohan’s brother, 22-year-old Grant Jeanjaquet, was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire on the 200 block of Fayette Street.
“For our whole community, it’s just horrible,” said Thomas Smith, principal and chief administrative officer at Bishop McCort Catholic High School, where Kohan would have been a freshman this fall.
Smith said that many of the kind words shared about Jeanjaquet, a 2020 Bishop McCort alumnus, also apply to Kohan.
Kohan was an “active young lady that presented herself as a positive young person” who was “extremely well-liked” and involved in the school, Smith said. She played volleyball, participated in music programs and cheered.
Bishop McCort’s chapel was open for mourners on Monday, with grief counselors available.
West Hills Regional Fire Department Chief Rob Tauber said the investigation into what caused the fire at the two-story home is still ongoing.
Main Street Pizza and The Honeypot, 502 Main St., downtown Johnstown, will donate half of total sales on Tuesday to the Skovensky/Jeanjaquet family. The Haven, 117 Langhorne Ave., will contribute 75% of sales and 100% of tips on Wednesday to the victims.
Total Commitment Tattooing is accepting donations this week; Domino’s Pizza, 312 Goucher St., will hold a fundraiser for the family on Aug. 9; and Woodside Bar & Grill, 430 Highland Park Road, will host a benefit concert Sept. 30.
There are several GoFundMe accounts set up as well. Mom’s House has started “TOYS FOR TUCKER” for the youngest member of the family. S&T Bank, 1516 Scalp Ave., is accepting clothing and toys.
