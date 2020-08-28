EBENSBURG – A problem with Cambria County’s computer servers may have prevented some applications for the county’s new COVID-19 relief grants from being received, county officials said Friday.
Officials asked anyone who has submitted an application, but didn’t receive an email confirming that their application was received, to resubmit their application on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, county officials created two new grant programs designed to support businesses, nonprofits and municipalities that have sustained financial losses because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both programs are being funded using federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds provided to Cambria County through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant.
Detailed eligibility requirements, application instructions and other information about the grants is available online at the county’s website, www.cambriacountypa.gov/covid-19.aspx. Applications can be submitted until 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Handwritten applications will not be accepted.
