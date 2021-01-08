No local elected officials who serve Cambria, Somerset or Bedford counties in either the U.S. House of Representatives or Pennsylvania General Assembly will answer unequivocally “yes” or “no” when asked if a free and fair presidential election occurred in 2020 or if Democrat Joe Biden is the legitimate president-elect of the United States.
Questionnaires were emailed to 10 legislators – nine Republicans and one Democrat – on Monday.
The identical questions were sent again around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, a few minutes after Biden was confirmed as the official Electoral College winner over President Donald Trump, a Republican, by a vote of 306-232.
Follow-up messages – either texts or phone calls – were provided later in the day to anybody who had not already acknowledged receiving the questions.
A deadline to answer by 9 a.m. on Friday was made known to the recipients on Monday.
The questions were:
1) Did a free and fair election – without systemic fraud committed by Joe Biden, his campaign, the Democratic Party, and/or any other individual and/or organization that wanted to sway the election in Biden’s favor – take place in the United States?
2) Did a free and fair election – without systemic fraud committed by Joe Biden, his campaign, the Democratic Party, and/or any other individual and/or organization that wanted to sway the election in Biden’s favor – take place in Pennsylvania?
3) Is Joe Biden the legitimate president-elect of the United States?
4) Please add any comments about the election you would like.
The following legislators did not answer the questions:
• U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-13th Congressional District
• State Sen. Pat Stefano, R-32nd Senatorial District
• State Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-51st Legislative District
• State Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-69th Legislative District
• State Rep. Tommy Sankey, R-73rd Legislative District
• State Rep. Jesse Topper, R-78th Legislative District
Four others responded in some way:
• U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-15th Congressional District
My objections to the certification of the electoral votes in Pennsylvania stem from the Commonwealth’s failure to evenly apply the law across the counties during the 2020 primary and general elections.
I took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and only with equal application of the law will voters have faith that the processes in place work and the election results are valid.
We cannot get there by having the executive branch unilaterally make up the rules, nor an activist court creating law without input from the legislative branch. I made my case with regard to Pennsylvania’s electoral process on the morning of Jan. 7 during a speech before the U.S. House of Representatives, merely hours after the Capitol was attacked by an angry mob. These violent perpetrators were not interested in allowing a process that guaranteed the right of those who felt most aggrieved to have their voices heard, they were merely trying to burn it all down. Violence is not an American value.
Today, the results of the election have been certified and I pray that a peaceful transition of power will take place and the country can get this behind us. I will remain committed towards ensuring Pennsylvania’s future elections are carried out in a manner that can regain the confidence of voters.
While that maybe a tall order, I believe this is a responsibility critical to my oath to uphold our Constitution.
• State Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-35th Senatorial District
A free and fair election is the cornerstone of democracy – the very essence of true liberty. Our citizens must know that their voices are heard and that their votes matter. This is accomplished through meaningful debate, compromise and tolerance of each person’s political beliefs.
We expect nothing more and nothing less. Violence is never the answer in the political process. Period. The rule of law is paramount to our success as a nation.
The fact that a large portion of our citizens feel slighted; that their voices weren’t heard or votes counted is cause for concern. We must do better.
Reforms to the Election Code were passed as Act 77 of 2019 which was accomplished in a bipartisan manner by the House of Representatives, Senate and Governor. The act included, inter alia:
• All mail-in ballots must be received by 8 p.m. election night.
• Signatures of voters must be authenticated by officials at polling places.
• No pre-canvassing of ballots can take place prior to 8 a.m. on Election Day.
• Poll watchers selected by candidates and political parties are permitted to observe the process of canvassing absentee and mail-in ballots.
• Drop boxes or “curing” of ballots was not permitted or even mentioned in the statute.
Unfortunately, the General Election of 2020 did not reflect those changes.
Two months prior to the 2020 General Election, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court inserted their own interpretation of Act 77 by ruling mail-in ballots could be received and counted up to three days after Election Day; ballots mailed without a postmark would be counted; signatures on mail-in ballots would not need to be verified.
Both the United States and Pennsylvania Constitutions give the responsibility to set the time, place and manner of holding elections solely with State Legislatures not the State’s Supreme Court, it is evident that significant work must be done in Pennsylvania to restore the appropriate balance of power between the General Assembly, Governor and Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
• State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-71st Legislative District
“I responded to all these questions Dec. 5th.” – referring to when the elected officials received the same questionnaire one month after the election.
Here are Rigby’s answers from December.
1) Systemic fraud is a very serious allegation. I have and continue to promote and support efforts to secure and ensure the integrity of our elections both local and national.
2) See answer to Question 1.
3) Your use of the word “legitimate” is divisive and calls into question the integrity of our country’s voting process. As I said previously, I have and continue to support efforts to secure and ensure the integrity of our elections.
4) I look forward to representing in Harrisburg the voices of all residents of the 71st Legislative District.
• State Rep. Frank Burns, D-72nd Legislative District
“I feel like I already answered these questions last time.” – referring to the December questionnaire.
Here is Burns’ reply from a month ago:
As elected officials, we must wait until all the facts are in before rendering judgement, which is why I voted for a bipartisan audit of the 2020 election. I am keenly interested in resolving any problems that might be documented and proven so we can continue ensuring the integrity of all Pennsylvania elections.
I will continue to push for an election audit, which was called for by a majority coalition of Republicans and Democrats, thus representing a concerted effort to cut through the political noise and posturing, and get to the nitty-gritty of ensuring free and fair elections. I support this concept, no matter who wins or loses, because it will provide transparency and restore people’s faith in our election process.
I believe anyone should have the opportunity to have their day in court and we are seeing that play out now.
The U.S. Supreme Court – with three Trump appointees and a 6-3 conservative majority – has the final say on the 2020 election. The court requires “hard evidence” – not unsubstantiated allegations or wishful thinking. Therefore, we must respect the decision of the courts along with the will of the people, even if we disagree with the outcome.
