EBENSBURG, Pa. – An Ebensburg water line project is resulting in fewer lead pipe connections than originally estimated.
John Clabaugh, of Stiffler McGraw, an engineering consultant in Blair County who serves as the Ebensburg Municipal Authority’s engineer, told the authority Monday that the project began and has been moving at a pace that is on schedule.
Clabaugh said that no complaints of the project’s work have been received. He said that the only complaints have been about the lengths of time to get across town, but no formal, written complaints have been about the workmanship.
He noted that there have been several instances of the project impacting other utilities, but they have been addressed as they have come up.
According to Clabaugh, crews will make more than one pass through the project area.
“As they make ready for use segments of the new line, they’ll circle back and they’ll have to make the service line connections as we transfer people over to the new line, and then you’ll have your final payment,” he said.
Clabaugh added that the line will be pressure tested, disinfection testing will be completed and the lines will be flushed before customers are connected.
As of Monday, the project was beginning to near the intersection of Center and High streets, at which point only three connections had lead pipe, according to Clabaugh.
“We may hit a pocket of them as we continue over the road where you get up into the older sections of the core of town,” he said. “I would expect to find more lead up there, but the vast majority of what we’ve uncovered to date has been copper, I think there’s been only maybe three that were lead so far. I would expect to find them to be more prevalent as we move up in the town.”
The project is along High Street from Triumph to Tanner streets, with the $2.2 million costs being split between a $1.2 million PENNVEST grant and a $1.5 million PENNVEST loan. The project is being completed by W.A. Petrakis Contracting LLC, of Export, Westmoreland County, which began the work late last month and will continue work through November.
