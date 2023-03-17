Police lights

State troopers and the Cambria County Coroner’s Office are investigating a fatal all-terrain vehicle wreck in Blacklick Township, Chief Deputy Coroner Joseph Hribar said Friday.

A man in his 60s was found pinned underneath an ATV on his property on North Street. It’s believed the ATV rolled over into a ditch. The accident is believed to have happened sometime Thursday.

A call reporting the death was received by Cambria County 911 at 3:22 p.m. Friday.

The man’s name and the cause of death is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

Nanty Glo firefighters assisted at the scene.

