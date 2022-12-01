JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Engineering and Science and Chemical Engineering buildings on the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown campus in Richland Township reopened for classes Thursday after a boiler fire on Wednesday.
Students and staff were evacuated around 1:30 p.m. after a malfunctioning boiler filled the buildings with smoke, said Amy Buxbaum, vice president of finance and administration.
About 80 people were outside when firefighters arrived, Richland Township fire Chief Wes Meyers said. Firefighters used fans to clear the smoke, he said.
