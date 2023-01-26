JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Only one main step remains for the city of Johnstown to exit Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for financially distressed municipalities, which is to get a formal order of termination from Rick Siger, the acting secretary of the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
The order is likely a foregone conclusion, since the city is required by law to get out of the program by April 28.
Siger has 90 days to make a decision, according to a DCED representative who hosted a public hearing about the city’s proposed exit on Thursday.
Deborah Grass, the city’s Act 47 coordinator, feels Johnstown is in a good position to leave the program, which it entered in 1992.
“At this time, it is the coordinator’s opinion that the city of Johnstown, Cambria County, is able to meet all of its financial obligations currently and also those that come due over the next several years that we looked at and did projections for,” Grass said during the hearing. “It’s further our opinion that the city presently has the resources and capacity to provide full services at a level that meets the health, safety and welfare needs of its residents.”
City Manager Ethan Imhoff concurred.
“The trend-line over the past several years is positive,” Imhoff said. “Many previous elected and appointed officials have worked diligently towards the time when the city could financially sustain itself. I believe the city is prepared to exit the Act 47 program for financially distressed municipalities. The city now maintains a healthy fund balance, when, several years ago, it had none.”
He added, though, that the city’s finances will require “careful monitoring in the future.”
“I believe the administrative staff is capable of this task,” Imhoff said. “There will be difficult decisions that must continue to be made by staff and council. The city must resist the temptation to declare the financial emergency over, and then overextend itself or make decisions that negate the positive outcome of the past several years.”
Officials pointed to developments such as the city’s production of budgets that finish in the black, the stabilization of the management team, the acquisition of more than $50 million combined in American Rescue Plan and Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity funds, and the sale of the sewer system that provided money to bolster pensions.
“It’s been a long, laborious effort for many people to get us to this point today and to where we’re at in April to be able to exit Act 47,” Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic said.
By leaving Act 47, Johnstown will lose the ability to impose a higher-than-usual local services tax (LST).
Pennsylvania municipalities can enact a $1-per-week LST for residents and workers.
Being in Act 47 has allowed Johnstown to set that rate at $3 per week since 2016, which brings in an extra $900,000 or so annually. The city has been placing the money into its capital fund, which is now at approximately $6 million, according to Johnstown Finance Director Bob Ritter.
Earlier on Thursday, city officials petitioned the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas to be able to keep the rate at $3 per week through April 28. Even if that’s approved, the extra LST will go away after that date.
“They’re going to lose, let’s say, a million” dollars per year, Grass said. “They’ve been transferring a million a year into their capital fund, so they haven’t been really relying on the LST. In four months, it will be another $400,000. They’ll use it primarily for capital expenses. They’ve really accounted for that.”
Grass said projections have been done through 2026 to determine what the city’s budget would be without the extra LST money.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.