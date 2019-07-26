One individual was injured in the collapse of a residential building in the 1000 block of Newberry Road in Addison, Somerset County, on Friday, according to Somerset County 911 dispatchers.
The incident reportedly occurred around 5:45 p.m. Friday.
The patient was flown from the scene to receive medical attention. Ambulance units from Addison, Markleysburg, Confluence and Somerset, along with emergency medical personnel out of Garrett County, Maryland, assisted.
